The trial of Henry Dinkins, accused of the 2020 kidnapping and murder of Breasia Terrell, enters its 10th day. Dinkins and his family maintain his innocence.

Davenport Police Sergeant Geoffrey Peiffer took the stand to being the day’s testimony. Under direct examination from Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham, he testified about investigations into the history of guns. He told the court records for the gun found at the scene where the remains of Breasia Terrell were lost in a flood. The retailer is no longer in business.

“We have no DNA putting Breasia Terrell in that car (the Impala), right?” Dinkins’ attorney Chad Frese asked Peiffer. “Correct,” Peiffer told him.

Under cross examination, Peiffer testified about what D.L., Breasia’s half brother, had told him about her death. “He has been saying he saw his dad shoot his sister,” Peiffer told the court. He also testified that a 4XL tshirt, bra and shorts were still on Breasia when she was found.

Peiffer testified that a man who is now dead, Jerod Brink, had said earlier that he helped a man he identified as Henry Dinkins. Early in the morning that Breasia was reported missing, Brink had told investigators that he had hooked a chain under an Impala and pulled it out from where it was stuck off the side of the road.

Adam Wojciechowski with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was next on the stand. He was dispatched to the Kunau Implement area for a possible body found, he said under prosecution questioning. In March of 2021, the first vegetation is light, he said. “In the summertime, you wouldn’t be able to really see the pond,” he said. He saw Breasia’s remains. “I determined that it was a human skull just from looking at it,” he told the court. “I observed some black, curly hair.”

Wojciechowski testified that he had been part of an earlier search for Breasia down by the Wapsipinicon River.

Dr. Kelly Kruse, forensic pathologist with the state medical examiner’s office took the stand after Adam Wojciechowski. She performed the autopsy on Breasia on March 24, 2021.

“When someone is decomposed, we do use additional steps,” she told the court, which include an xray of the body. Geoffrey Peiffer and Evan Obert from the Davenport Police Department were present during the autopsy, she told Cunningham under questioning. She found seashells and a bullet in the hair, according to her testimony.

Kruse testified that she saw a clear gunshot wound in the mandible or jawbone, and another in the scapula, or shoulder blade. She said the bullet traveled form the front of the body to the back and there was injury to the cervical region. “The spinal cord relays information from your brain to the rest of the body,” she said.

