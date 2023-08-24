The trial of Henry Dinkins, accused of the 2020 kidnapping and murder of 10 year old Breasia Terrell is in its 11th day. Dinkins and his family maintain that he is innocent.

Day 11 of testimony began with a video of an interview with Jerod Brink, who died since he gave the testimony. The video shows Brink being interviewed at the Davenport Police Department about an incident near Kunau Implement early on July 10, 2020, when Breasia was reported missing.

(Video of Jerod Brink’s testimony)

“A Black man jumped out in front of me and waved his arms,” Brink said in the video. “He said he was stuck.” Brink said the car was “toward the south end of the pond.” Brink said the man told him he made a wrong turn coming from Clinton to Davenport. Brink used a chain to get the car out. The man, he said, “wanted to give me a hundred bucks” but Brink wouldn’t take the money, telling the man to “just help somebody else out.” Brink said in the video, “the car was extremely clean inside.” Brink said he left for work at Linwood Mining every morning at 4:30 a.m. He said the car was maroon.

Brink then talked about being at a friend’s house when he learned that police were looking for information on a maroon Impala. The friend was Joe Adams, who testified previously.

Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, who interviewed Brink in the video, continued his testimony for the state. He pointed to a map of the Kunau Implement area where Brink said he pulled the car out.

(Detective Sean Johnson)

Johnson pointed to a photo of Dinkins that shows a mole near the right side of his nose, which Brink mentioned in his description of the man he helped. Brink went to the area of the pond to show officer where he pulled out the maroon car, Johnson testified. Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham showed pictures of Dinkins’ maroon Impala to Johnson.

In redirect testimony, Johnson said that Brink did not give a definitive date for when he pulled the man’s car out.

This is a breaking story and Local 4 will have more details on today’s testimony as it becomes available.