The trial of Henry Dinkins, on trial for the 2020 kidnapping and murder of 10 year old Breasia Terrell, is in its 13th day. He and his family maintain that he is innocent. Dinkins asked for a bench trial, which means the judge makes all the decisions as compared to a jury trial, in which the jurors make the decisions.

(Maureen Hammes)

Davenport Police Detective Maureen Hammes with the Special Victims Unit was first on the stand for the prosecution. She told the court that interviewing children is different than interviewing adults. Sometimes, she said children don’t understand the importance of things. “Some things can be traumatic for children,” she said. It’s not uncommon for people involved in trauma not to tell right away, she testified.

Hammes said that on July 10, 2020, the day Breasia was reported missing, she spoke with D.L. at the apartment and again at 3:48 p.m. the same day. A video of the interview was shown, in which she tells D.L. he can give her important information. “I know this little brain is a good brain. It’s a smart brain,” she told D.L. in the interview. Hammes also spoke with D.L.’s mother Aishia Lankford, who was present for the interview. D.L. said he was playing a game in the same room as Andrea. He said Dinkins was playing a game with Breasia in another room. Breasia went to bed first, then D.L. went to bed after playing a game a little more. In the video, he testified that he heard Dinkins snore.

D.L. and Breasia slept in the same bed. “She (Breasia) kicked me and then I looked up and she was gone,” he said. In the video, Hammes said to D.L., “when you peeked and you saw them leave…” “The sun was out,” D.L. said. When Dinkins came back, “he was acting silly,” D.L. said. “He was yelling about his juice missing. He said ‘who stole my juice?'”

D.L. said that Dinkins went fishing with six people. “He told me there were six people down there.” Dinkins had a knife and washed the knife off with some bleach and a rag. “He got stuck,” D.L. told Hammes. During the interview, Aishia Lankford said to D.L., “you know what telling the truth is, right?” D.L. also said that Dinkins paid $100 for a fishing pole and put it in his trunk. Hammes testified that initially D.L. said when he saw Breasia leave the bedroom, it was nighttime. He said the knife and the bleach came from his dad’s trunk and that he could smell it, Hammes told the court.

Hammes testified that she drove D.L. and his mother by the river. Detective Obert drove with D.L. in the front seat and Hammes and Lankford were in the back seat. She testified that D.L. said he remembered Schmitt Road. They went to Credit Island and D.L. identified footprints in a muddy area. Hammes told the court that D.L. said they were his dad’s footprints.

Hammes interviewed D.L. on July 23, 2020 at the Davenport Police Station. She told the court that D.L. was different this time – “guarded. He told me he was tired of talking to people.” She said he cried. “I believe he was frustrated,” she said.

During the police station interview, D.L. sounds distracted, straying from the topics at hand. “You know you’re safe from your daddy, right? You know that your mom loves you. You know everyone just wants to find Breasia,” Hammes testified. D.L. talked about visiting Dinkins’ friend somewhere with Breasia. He said a couple of people were in the house. Afterwards, they went to the apartment Dinkins shared with Andrea. Dinkins was in a room with Breasia and the door was open. Dinkins was watching Breasia play a video game.

“You’re confusing me,” D.L. told Hammes. He said he saw Dinkins and Breasia leave before Andrea woke up. “I’m tired of people asking me questions,” he said. “Can you tell me what your dad didn’t want you to say?” Hammes asked him. “NOTHING!” D.L. said.

“Why are you getting mad at me?” she asked. “Every time, I forget stuff,” D.L. told her. “I’ve seen you places with your dad. There’s cameras all over the place,” Hammes told him.

D.L. said Dinkins got stuck. “It was on a road.” D.L. mentioned two fishing stops and said Dinkins had a knife that he wiped off. He said Dinkins took him to Red’s. “What haven’t you told me?” Hammes asked D.L. She said they would go on another drive. “No! I don’t wanna go on no drive! Just leave me alone,” D.L. said. “Stop staring at me.”

“You are the one who can help me find your sister,” Hammes said in the video. D.L. raised his voice. “I don’t know anything else!” He breathed heavily and began to cry. “Do you need a hug, bud?” “NO!” he cried. D.L. sobbed.

This is a breaking story and Local 4 will have updates as they become available.