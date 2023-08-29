The trial of Henry Dinkins, on trial for the 2020 kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, is in its 14th day. He and his family maintain that he is innocent. Dinkins asked for a bench trial, which means the judge makes all the decisions, as compared to a jury trial, in which the jurors make the decisions.

Closing arguments are being given in the case. Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham discussed the family dynamics, the relationship between Breasia’s mother and Dinkins and then the events of the night before the day she disappeared, June 10, 2020.

(Kelly Cunningham)

Cunningham described Breasia as a heavy sleeper. “Once she went down, that child went down.” Cunningham said Breasia was a rule follower and that she would not get up in an apartment complex she wasn’t familiar with and just wander off. Her grandmother described Breasia as a tattletale, Cunningham told the court.

(Judge Henry Latham)

Cunningham told the court about the night before Breasia disappeared and how Dinkins gave Breasia and her brother D.L. white tshirts to wear to bed. “Why would you want to put a 4XL tshirt on a 10 year old child?” she asked.

Andrea Culberson got up to go to the bathroom and saw that Dinkins and Breasia were gone, Cunningham said. “We know Breasia is still alive at 3:30,” she said. She continued to track Dinkins’ movements based on surveillance video and testimony.

(Henry Dinkins)

Cunningham told the court Dinkins “knew exactly what he needed to do to destroy the evidence.” She said the conclusions are clear – that Dinkins took Breasia, sexually assaulted her and killed her.

(Chad Frese)

Chad Frese, Dinkins’ attorney refereed to the “fairy tale (the state has) spun.” He told Judge Henry Latham, “I’m going to submit to you that this case is being thrown in your lap because the prosecution doesn’t trust you. “

“The standard is did the state prove it beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said. “There’s not one piece of physical evidence that can say Henry Dinkins touched this girl.” No one put Breasia inside that Impala, Frese told the court. “It was the assumption that she was in that Impala.”

Frese said an FBI crime team “spent hours combing the RV”. “From jump, this case was thought to be Henry Dinkins raped this little girl. They didn’t’ test for DNA. They had no blood, they had no semen and they had no trace evidence.” Frese said the machete was brand new and referred to a baseball bat. “What does a baseball bat have to do with anything? It’s a prejudicial piece of evidence that makes Henry look scary.”

This is a breaking story and Local 4 will have more details as they become available.