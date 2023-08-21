The trial of Henry Dinkins, accused of kidnapping and murdering Breasia Terrell, enters its second week. He and his family maintain his innocence. Dinkins has chosen a bench trial instead of a jury trial. In a bench trial, the judge makes the decisions. In a jury trial, jurors make the decisions.

(Detective Evan Obert)

Detective Evan Obert, lead detective in the case, continued his testimony under questioning from Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunnningham. Cunningham continued questioning Obert about surveillance video to show where Dinkins was in the early morning hours when Breasia, 10, went missing.

In surveillance video, a maroon Impala can be seen heading toward Clinton, going past the First Central State Bank at 6:49 a.m. and then entering the Clinton Walmart parking lot at about 6:50 a.m.

Obert discusses a map showing a location on Credit Island in Davenport. That’s where D.L., Dinkins’ son and Breasia’s brother, told Obert he had accompanied Dinkins earlier that day. Obert said the area was muddy. He testified that there was mud clumped on the underside of Dinkins’ maroon Impala.

D.L. also told Obert he and Dinkins went to an RV on Schmidt Road in Davenport. D.L. said there was a large knife that Dinkins wiped down in the RV.

Obert told the court that a pink flip flop was found on Credit Island later on the day Breasia was reported missing. He said he spoke with Aishia Lankford, Breasia’s mother, and showed her a photo of the shoe, which turned out not to belong to the girl. Cunningham showed police body-cam video, which shows Lankford crying. “It’s 9:30 and I haven’t heard from her. It’s 9:30 and she’s nowhere,” Lankford sobbed. “She’s dead.”

Cunningham showed surveillance video from the morning of July 10, 2020, with a sedan being seen coming onto Credit Island and the Impala visible with its trunk open at a self storage unit there. Obert testified about a timeline provided by business and residential surveillance that showed Dinkins’ movements on July 10, 2020.

On March 22, 2021, Obert responded to a site near DeWitt where remains had been found. A .38 caliber revolver was retrieved from the pond, he testified, but no casings were found. When a revolver is found, the shell casings remain inside.

This is a breaking story and Local 4 will have more details as they are released.