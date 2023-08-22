The trial of Henry Dinkins, accused of the 2020 kidnapping and murder of 10 year old Breasia Terrell enters its ninth day. Breasia was reported missing early on July 10, 2020. Dinkins and his family maintain his innocence.

Davenport Police Corporal Evan Obert, the lead investigator in the case, continued his testimony under re-cross examination from defense attorney Chad Frese.

(DPD Corporal Evan Obert)

Under questioning from Frese, Obert said D.L., Dinkins’ son with Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, did not mention a bloody machete to him and did not mention bleach.

In response to questioning from Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham, Obert said he believes Breasia was killed sometime after Dinkins left the Kwik Shop and before he returned to the apartment to pick up D.L. Obert testified that there is no evidence of where the bleach Dinkins bought from Walmart was used.

Next, Obert testified about the chain of events that support Breasia’s presence in the Chevy Impala.

Heather Garvin, professor of anatomy at Des Moines University and forensic anthropologist, was the next person on the stand. A forensic anthropologist is an expert in skeletal analysis.

(Heather Garvin)

This is a breaking story and Local 4 will have updates as they become available.