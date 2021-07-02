Dinkins trial set for Valentine’s Day, 2022

In this Nov. 2020, photo provided by the Scott County (Iowa) Sheriff’s Office is Henry Earl Dinkins. Dinkins, a registered sex offender was charged last July, with violating sex offender registry requirements by failing to update his address, and having contact with minors. On Wednesday, April 5, 2021, authorities announced that Dinkins, who is still in custody, has been charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of Breasia Terrell, a Davenport girl who disappeared last July. (Scott County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

The jury trial for a 48-year-old suspect in the death of a missing Davenport girl is set to begin on Valentine’s Day, 2022.

Dinkins, who is being held in Clinton County Jail, appeared briefly Friday in Scott County Court through a Zoom (remote) hearing. Dinkins, who was seated at a table, took notes during the court session.

Judge Henry Latham has been assigned to the trial that will begin Monday, Feb. 14, and last for about two weeks.

Other court proceedings are scheduled for Jan. 25 and Feb. 9, 2022.

Earlier, Dinkins pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping. Dinkins, who remains in custody in Clinton County Jail for Scott County proceedings, is accused of killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell on or about July 10, 2020.

Dinkins has waived his right to a speedy trial, court documents say.

Other court documents say Dinkins is accused of confining or removing Breasia “without authority or consent, or by deception, with the intent to inflict serious injury or subject her to sexual abuse, and in so doing caused her death.”

Breasia Terrell

Court documents have a lengthy list of witnesses includes Aishia Lankford, Breasia’s mother, who has a son with Dinkins.

Additional witnesses include FBI agents, Davenport police officers and an Iowa State medical examiner.

Breasia was last seen July 9 or 10, 2020, after she stayed overnight with her brother and Dinkins.

After Breasia’s body was found March 22 near DeWitt, authorities confirmed her identity on March 31.

Dinkins was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in May.