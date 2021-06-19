Dinkins trial tentatively set for July

A trial date tentatively has been set for a 48-year-old suspect in the death of a missing Davenport girl.

Henry Dinkins, of Davenport, remains in custody in Clinton County Jail for Scott County proceedings. He is accused of killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell on or about July 10, 2020.

Dinkins pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping in court documents filed Wednesday .

He has demanded the right to a speedy trial. Pretrial conferences are scheduled for July 2 in Scott County Court and a jury trial is tentatively set for July 12. almost a year to the day after the girl disappeared. The trial may be rescheduled at the pretrial conference, court documents say.

Documents say Dinkins is accused of confining or removing Breasia “without authority or consent, or by deception, with the intent to inflict serious injury or subject her to sexual abuse, and in so doing caused her death,” and that with “premeditation, malice aforethought and intent to kill … shot her with a firearm causing her death.”

Breasia Terrell

Judge Henry Latham will preside over the trial.

Breasia was last seen July 9 or 10, 2020, after she stayed overnight with her brother and Dinkins, the boy’s father.

After Breasia’s body was found March 22 near DeWitt, authorities confirmed her identity on March 31.