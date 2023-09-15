Henry Dinkins was found guilty in the kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, Judge Henry Latham announced Friday.

As the judge continued recounting the case, he said it was beyond a reasonable doubt that the remains found near the Kunau dealership were those of Terrell. He said her brother D.L. was instrumental in solving the kidnapping and murder of his sister. The court found that Dinkins shot her and as a result, Breasia died. The judge found him guilty of murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree.

Dinkins will be held without bond in the Scott County Jail pending a sentencing hearing on October 11 at 1:30 p.m. A presentence report has been ordered.

“I don’t know how to feel,” Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, said. “I feel like I just won the lottery.”

EARLIER LIVE UPDATES AS THE VERDICT WAS READ

Henry Dinkins, accused of the kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, learns his fate today as Judge Henry Latham announces his verdict. He and his family maintain his innocence.

Judge Henry Latham (file photo)

The courtroom is full and people who are not family members are being asked to go to another courtroom, where proceedings are being live streamed. There is a heavy law enforcement present in the courtroom, including a K9 officer. Aishia Lankford, Breasia’s mother, is in the courtroom, as is Dinkins’ sister, Neda McQuay.

Aishia Lankford (file photo)

Chad Frese, the attorney for Dinkins, has entered the courtroom.

Chad Frese (file photo)

Henry Dinkins has also entered the courtroom.

Henry Dinkins (file photo)

Judge Latham has told the crowd to be seated.

“I’m going to request that there be no outbursts,” said Latham. “I will not tolerate any outbursts as I read this decision.”

“I could simply read the verdict and file a written decision,” he said. “I have chosen not to do that today.”

Judge Latham said Dinkins is charged with first degree murder and first degree kidnaping. He read the law that defines the charges. Facts may be proved by direct evidence, circumstantial evidence or both, Latham said. “The burden is on the state to find the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Specific intent means not only doing the act but also doing it with a specific purpose in mind, Latham said. He reviewed the facts in the case. Breasia was reported missing on July 10, 2020. He spoke about the dynamics of the family. Plans were made for the defendant to spend time with D.L., Dinkins’ son, on July 9. It was D.L.’s wish to have Breasia, his sister, come along. Latham continued reviewing the facts in the case. He said if Breasia was not in the apartment, she would have wanted to be with her brother. Dinkins’ purchase of $35 in gas was enough to fill the tank of the Impala. The judge was emotional as he continued after a pause.

Latham said D.L. explained to officers he was on a hill with his father and tried to explain the area. He said the court finds beyond a reasonable doubt D.L. was present with the defendant in the area. He said the defendant had Breasia Terrell in his control. The defendant, after being pulled from the shoulder of the road, returned to the apartment. Andrea Culberson, Dinkins’ girlfriend at the time, was surprised to see him in different clothing. He purchased two bottles of Clorox bleach at the Clinton Walmart, Latham said.

Latham said the court finds D.L.’s testimony as to the smell of bleach “very credible.” Although the machete did not reveal DNA or fingerprints, it had been wiped off, because there were fibers in the serrated blade.

As the judge continued recounting the case, he said it was beyond a reasonable doubt that the remains found near the Kunau dealership were those of Breasia Terrell. He said D.L. was instrumental in solving the kidnapping and murder of his sister. The court found that Dinkins shot her and as a result, Breasia died. The judge found him guilty of murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree.

Dinkins will be held without bond in the Scott County Jail pending a sentencing hearing on October 11 at 1:30 p.m. A presentence report has been ordered.

“I don’t know how to feel,” Lankford said. “I feel like I just won the lottery.”

This is a breaking story and Local 4 will have more details as they become available.