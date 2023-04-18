River Action is presenting the 17th Henry Farnam Dinner on Thursday, April 20, exploring rail traffic from low-speed to high in the Quad Cities.

Each year, the event celebrates significant historical events, people, and places in the QC, especially as they relate to broader regional and national events, according to a Tuesday release from River Action. Named in honor of Henry Farnam (1803-1883), the principal builder of the Chicago & Rock Island Railroad, it celebrates the 1856 bridge (between Davenport and Rock Island) that was the first to connect the East with the Mississippi River.

Four months passed before the first bridge to cross the Mississippi River was fully repaired after the Effie Afton steamboat damaged it in May 1856. This photo is dated from around 1860 (courtesy of the Putnam Museum).

William (Bill) Ashton, founder of Davenport-based Ashton Engineering, will speak on the design and engineering of the 1856 railroad bridge. Richard Harnish, executive director of the High Speed Rail Alliance, an organization he helped found in 1993, will speak on efforts to integrate rail and transit networks connected by 200+ mph high-speed lines, the River Action release said.

Thursday’s dinner is at Bally’s Casino and Hotel, Rock Island. Displays and a cash bar start at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6:15 p.m., and the program going from 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Tickets are $50 each, available at the River Action website HERE. For more information, call 563-322-2969.