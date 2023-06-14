The Putnam Museum and Science Center will welcome Dino Days back for the first time since 2019.

The event this weekend (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday) will be full of paleontology fun that visitors of all ages will enjoy, according to a Putnam release.

The Putnam is at 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport.

As a specially ticketed event, Dino Days guests will have exclusive access to the Putnam Dino Park and the rest of the museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. The Putnam Dino Park will have many dinosaur-themed activities including face painting, a museum scavenger hunt, meeting a paleontologist, two roaming dinosaur puppets and so much more!

“Dino Days will be a fun, prehistoric event that all family members will enjoy. We are excited to be able to bring this event back and with it premiere a brand-new film,” said Amanda Crosby, visitor services manager. Throughout the weekend two dinosaur movies will be shown — back by popular demand “Flying Monsters” and the new film “Dino Dana.”

The new movie “Dino Dana” will be shown at the Putnam Giant Screen Theater this weekend.

“Flying Monsters” tells the story of how giant prehistoric dinosaurs took flight and the changes that occurred to do so. “Dino Dana,” premiering at the Putnam on Saturday, June 17, tells the story of aspiring paleontologist 10-year-old Dana and her friends as they discover the world of dinosaurs.

Dino Days guests will be able to pick which movie they would like to see and their preferred time. “We are excited to welcome Dino Days back at the Putnam,” said Putnam president/CEO Rachael Mullins. “It will be a family friendly event full of learning and fun that inspires awe in the natural world of the past.”

The Putnam hasn’t hosted Dino Days since 2019.

Tickets for Dino Days will be $18 for adults and $16 for children (including museum and science center admission for the full day), available HERE.

Children 2 and under are free to enter but must sit on a parent or guardian’s lap in the theater. Tickets include your choice of movie as well as entrance into the Putnam Dino Park.

For more information on the Putnam, click HERE.