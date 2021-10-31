Dinosaurs invade the RiverCenter through Sunday

Kids and their families are traveling back in time this weekend with the Dinosaur Adventure event.

The exhibit began Friday, taking over the RiverCenter in Davenport.

Attendees can expect to transport themselves 65 million years back into the past with giant dinosaurs, fossils, an obstacle course for kids and much more.

Bear Kinney, a paleontologist at the exhibit, says an event like this is a pathway to science for kids.

“These guys lived and breathed and existed millions of years ago, and just that alone is fascinating,” said Kinney. “We’ve only really discovered 1% of all living animals that ever survived on planet Earth.”

The event continues 9 a.m. to 6 pm. Sunday.

Purchase tickets ahead of time here.