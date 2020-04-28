Diocese of Davenport continues suspension of public Masses

Despite Iowa Governor Reynolds lifting the restrictions on religious gatherings, the Diocese of Davenport announced on Tuesday that the suspension of public Masses will continue for the time being.

The Diocese states that since positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa are expected to peak in a few weeks, it was “prudent for now to continue to follow the liturgical restrictions we have in place.” They also state that “without an effective vaccine or widespread testing and contact data that justifies a change in course, we simply are not at a place where we can resume our previous prayer practices.”

The suspension of the Sunday Mass obligation remains in effect across Iowa. The Diocese encourages parishes, schools and diocesan staff to continue to minister in other ways than meeting in groups. Parishioners should visit the website and social media of the parishes and schools to stay in touch.

The Diocese will continue to monitor the situation both statewide and regionally into May. Public masses and other sacramental celebrations will resume when gathering together, with certain precautions, is safe and will not place one another at serious risk.