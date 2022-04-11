The Diocese of Peoria will close the Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy in East Moline, according to a letter from the diocese.

The letter, dated April 8 and addressed to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy Community, says the Office of Catholic Schools has been involved in ongoing discussions about the opportunities and challenges of offering Catholic education in the diocese.

This dialog consider many factors, including the interruption of parish and school life due to COVID-19 and its effect on current and future operational vitality,” the letter says.

The office submitted a plan to the Bishop of Peoria that involves a restructuring of Catholic education in the Rock Island Vicariate, the letter says. “Our goal is to sustain and reinforce the Church’s role in supporting the evangelizing mission of her schools,” the letter says.

The restructuring will involve three elementary schools in the Vicariate: Jordan Catholic School, Seton Catholic School and Our Lady of Grace. Effective with the 2022-23 school year, Jordan and Seton will be the two Catholic elementary PK-8 schools in the Vicariate.

Our Lady of Grace will cease operations at the end of that academic year, the letter says. The Bishop of Peoria accepted and approved the recommendation.

After Easter, information nights will be provided for Our Lady of Grace families and students, including tours of the other two schools and presentations about Catholic identity, curriculum, extracurriculars, tuition and fees, scholarship assistance and transportation to the two schools, the letter says.

“Please look for another communication sent to you very soon with the dates and times for tours and presentations at Jordan and Seton Catholic schools,” the letter says.

“Everyone is committed to ensuring that Catholic education will be offered for our families, students, teachers, and staff members who want to enroll or work in a Catholic school,” says the letter, which is signed by Dr. Sharon Weiss, superintendent of schools.