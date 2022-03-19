A recent facilities study determined the need for considerable repairs to the Spalding Renewal

Center, a news release says. Now, the Peoria Diocese has made the decision to significantly restrict the usage of the center effective May 15.

The diocese has no plans to sell, change, or tear down the center, 401 NE Madison Ave., Peoria. For the

immediate future, the building will be preserved to maintain its rich history, the release says.

“Because of the extent of needed repairs to the building which are above the ongoing maintenance costs, it is not financially prudent to keep the Spalding Renewal Center fully operational at this time,” Bishop Louis Tylka said in the release

The Spalding Renewal Center opened in September 1991 when the former Spalding High School building was remodeled. For the past 30 years, it has been home to several Diocesan ministries, including Peoria Cursillo, Spanish Cursillo and TEC (Teens Encounter Christ).

“The Peoria Cursillo and TEC ministries respect and understand this decision,” said Sister Subha Ramesh, co-spiritual director of Peoria Cursillo. “Cursillo has been operating in the diocese for nearly 60 years. Our community has said Cursillo is much more than a building. We’re recognized as a ministry of evangelization within the diocese, and look forward to continuing our support of Bishop Tylka’s episcopal motto, ‘Go Make Disciples.’”

“The Peoria Diocese has told us it remains in full support of the Cursillo movement and will work with the Cursillo and TEC communities to find a new location for our ministries,” Peoria Cursillo Lay Director Dave Templin said.