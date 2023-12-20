Travelers can now take a direct flight to Charlotte from the Quad Cities International Airport.

The airport celebrated the flight’s first departure, and officials say the new nonstop service will give more options to catch connected flights to the east coast or into Mexico. Given the increased popularity of the Charlotte Douglas Airport in recent years, they say offering flights to Charlotte is a good fit for the Quad Cities.

The two new flights to Charlotte are scheduled to leave daily at 6:50 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.