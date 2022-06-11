The DIRTcar Summer Nationals will visit the Davenport Speedway on Thursday, June 16. Some of the top late model drivers in the country will battle on the quarter-mile oval for $5,000-to-win, a news release says.

In addition to the DIRTcar stars, also racing will be the Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Models and the Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modifieds. IMCA Modifieds will pay $1,000-to-win and IMCA Late Models $700-to-win.

Camping is available for this event. Call the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds to reserve your spot: 563-326-5338.

Grandstand tickets for the DIRTcar Summer Nationals race at Davenport are $25 for adults, children (ages 5-12) are $5, and age four and under are free. Pit passes are $40 for adults and $20 for kids.

The pit gate opens at 2 p.m., the grandstand at 5 p.m., and hotlaps are at 6:30 p.m., with racing to follow.

The Davenport Speedway is at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, on West Locust Street in Davenport.