The federal SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Davenport — set up to serve people impacted by the 324 Main St. building collapse on May 28 — will permanently close at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Davenport (TMBC at The Lincoln Center, 318 E. 7th St., Room 107, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their application. No appointment is necessary.

SBA can lend up to $40,000 to help renters replace their personal property. The application deadline for physical damage assistance is Aug. 7, 2023, according to an SBA release.

SBA offers up to $2 million to businesses and private nonprofits for both physical and economic injury to businesses to help them recover. A business may not have had physical damage but suffered economic losses in the days after the event. For this reason, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs). The application deadline for EIDLs for this event is March 8, 2024.

Applicants may also apply online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. Those who have questions should contact the Customer Service Center at FOCWAssistance@sba.gov or by phone at 800-659-2955, Mondays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.