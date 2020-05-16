1  of  3
Disc golfers can tee off in Muscatine

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department announced that the Fuller Park Disc Golf Course is open and ready for players of all ages and abilities.

The 18-hole disc course at Fuller Park has a variety of play that is suitable to both the recreational and advanced golfer.

The sport, similar to golf but uses discs instead of clubs and balls, is a great way for people to enjoy the open green spaces of the park while practicing social distancing and limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Participants are reminded they should also follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for personal hygiene and park usage.

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department wants to ensure the safety of patrons and continues to evaluate the most recent proclamations from the Governor of Iowa along with recommendations from the CDC.

For more information and any questions, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department office by phone at (563) 263-0241 or email at parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.

