Regardless of whether you know how to paint, you can express your individuality and help a local nonprofit in the process during the “Individuality Workshop, Sip and Paint Party,” scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Metropolitan Community Church, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport.

Proceeds will benefit One Human Family of the QCA, a Quad-City area community-based human rights organization, according to a news release.

“Art, self-reflection and expression go hand-in-hand,” says Quad-City area artist Sheila Boyd, who will lead the workshop. “This will be an afternoon of creative discussion and painting. While we paint, we will discuss words and phrases that represent something to us as individuals. The hope is that we can look inside ourselves, express our thoughts and feel seen and heard. In the process, we can strive to learn a little more about each other and those in our community.”

The painting will be a 20-inch-by-16-inch mosaic. All supplies to paint one canvas will be included with each registration. No prior painting experience is required, and all ages and abilities are welcome to take part. One can paint alone or partner with a friend, child or grandchild. All children younger than 14 years must be accompanied by an adult.

Refreshments will be available. Participants also are allowed to bring their own food and drink.

One Human Family is dedicated to welcoming and protecting the life, dignity and human rights of all people in all places in the greater Quad-City area community.

Registration is $35 per participant. To register, visit here.