The Bettendorf Learning Campus’ Discovery Fair is back.

The yearly end-cap to summer will be held 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Activities for the whole family will be featured throughout the Learning Campus, which is comprised of the Bettendorf Public Library, the Family Museum, and Faye’s Field: all of which are on Learning Campus Drive in Bettendorf.

The Discovery Fair is free thanks to the support of Title Sponsor Fortress Bank and Library Champion Sponsors IMEG and Republic. Registration is not required to attend the drop-in style celebration.

The Discovery Fair is designed to be a festival of family fun and exploration. Classes and

activities at the event will include clown training, watercolor painting, magic, bubble stations,

foam blasters, science stations, rock candy making, caricatures, butterfly tents, and more.

For more information, visit here or call 563-344-4178.