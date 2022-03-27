Deputies arrested and charged a 29-year-old man of Stockton, Ill., late Saturday night after locating a suspicious vehicle in Jo Daviess County.

The vehicle was discovered around 10:29 p.m. in the area of South Logemann Road and U.S. Route 20, rural Stockton.

Upon further investigation, with the help of Stockton Police Department, Klinton L. Bauer was arrested on an in-state warrant for criminal damage to property.

He was also charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

This incident remains under investigation, and Bauer is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.