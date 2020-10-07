Discussing the future of downtown Rock Island

Times are incredibly tough right now for the District of Rock Island as more establishments and store fronts wind up empty.

Deadly violence this summer and the ongoing pandemic are greatly impacting the downtown area.

On Thursday at 5:30 p.m., there will be a special meeting about the future of the District.

Rock Island 5th Ward Alderman Dylan Parker joined Local 4 News at 4 to tell us what to expect from the meeting.

Anyone wishing to participate can join online via this link or by calling 1-208-696-4331 and entering PIN: 383788399#.