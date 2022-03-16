People from throughout the Quad Cities at Monday night’s Rock Island City Council meeting to discuss concerns about the donation of the city’s Black Hawk statue to Black Hawk Bank and Trust in Milan.

Members of the Quad Cities Native American community say the statue is an offensive caricature of their culture and they wish their voices had been heard during the discussion over its future.

“We’ve had our culture taken away from us … our clothing — traditional clothing — heritage,” a representative of the Native American Coalition of the Quad Cities said. “We are still, as communities across the nation, trying to reclaim those things taken from us back then.”

Those in favor of the plan to restore and relocate the statue to the new Milan site feel it’s important to preserve the art and the history of the piece.

“Art is an amazing thing. It takes on special meaning to each person and often not the meaning of the artist who created it,” said Jim Huiskamp, the president of Black Hawk Bank and Trust.

This debate over the appropriate course of action for the statue’s future comes weeks after controversy regarding the city’s proposed Black History Trail – a decision from which the Rock Island Coalition of African American Stakeholders said they were excluded.

“I see a pattern of the city council making some decision in the cover of darkness,” Rock Island Alderman Dylan Parker said.