Firefighter rescued pets and the Red Cross was called to help residents after cigarettes accidentally caused a house fire early Monday in Burlington.

At 11;21 a.m., the Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on the 1300 block of Agency Street in Burlington. West Burlington Fire Department also responded on automatic aid, a news release says.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 11:24 a.m. and found a single-story home with fire showing from an attached garage. A box alarm was then struck which resulted in off-duty Burlington Fire Department personnel and mutual aid departments being notified.

The fire was contained to the garage with smoke and water damage throughout the structure. The home, which was not insured, was occupied by five adults and several pets at the time of the fire. All escaped without injury.

The Red Cross has been called in for victim assistance. The building sustained substantial damage to the garage. Damage estimates for the structure and contents are $30,000.

Fire crews were able to find and rescue four cats and a pet turtle.

“The cause of the fire is due to improperly discarded cigarettes, and is considered accidental,” the release says.

Eleven Burlington firefighters responded to the initial call and were assisted by five West Burlington firefighters on automatic aid. Assistance was also provided by the Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, and Alliant Energy.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters cleared the scene at 1:18 p.m., the release says.