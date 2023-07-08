If you have a teen interested in science and anatomy, registration is available for a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10.

The hands-on dissection workshop is offered from 4-5 p.m. Monday, July 10, in the Rock Island Downtown Library Community Room, 401 19th St. Because of the use of scalpels, the event is limited to teens ages 13 to 18.

Under the direction of science educator Andrea Martinez, teens will learn about respiratory, cardiovascular, and digestive anatomy by dissecting a variety of sample specimens. All tools and materials will be provided. The event is free with registration required because of limited space and materials. To sign up, call 309-732-7315 or visit here.

This event is presented through a Project Next Generation grant to introduce pre-teens and teens to careers and opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM.) Project Next Generation grants are funded using Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) funds provided to the Illinois State Library by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).