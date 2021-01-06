Distilleries won’t face $14,000 fee for making hand sanitizer during pandemic

Distilleries will no longer face a fine from the FDA for making hand sanitizer during the pandemic.

The Food and Drug Administration announced last week that distilleries that made sanitizers would now face a $14,000 franchising fee.

The Department of Health and Human Services stepped in after a public outcry and advised the FDA to drop the tax.

Local businesses like the Mississippi River Distilling Company stepped up during the pandemic when hand sanitizer was hard to find. Owner Ryan Burchett says after learning about the FDA tax last week, paying it would have put them in a bad spot to keep helping the community.

“$14,000 dollars is a pretty hefty licensing fee,” he said. “It certainly would have put us in a position where we’d say, alright, we’re probably going to make hand sanitizer this year.”

Hand sanitizer is a product they started making at the beginning of the pandemic when local supply was low.

“Our business was essentially closed down for 3 months. We had this opportunity to start doing this, to keep our staff employed, and do it in a fashion that filled a huge need in the community,” he said.

Like many other local business owners, they will continue to adapt to stay afloat.

“Changes you make now and how nimble you are today not only dictates if you’re here tomorrow, it also dictates how you will do business tomorrow because the market place is not going to be the same,” he said.

The owner said they will continue to make sanitizer while offering discounts to local schools and churches.