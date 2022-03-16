A popular LeClaire-based distillery will join the downtown Davenport community. Mississippi River Distilling Company plans to launch a new location on East 2nd Street.

Ryan Burchett, the owner of Mississippi River Distilling Company, says it was time to grow, and believes the new project will allow more Quad Cities residents to frequent the venue.

“People come out a couple of times a year. We hope that by bringing it closer it’s something people do a couple of times a month,” Burchett said.

Meanwhile, Davenport leaders express excitement over plans for the new business coming to the district. Mayor Mike Matson emphasized the importance the community places on local businesses and bringing vibrancy to Davenport.

“Small business is the backbone that makes everything go.” Matson said.

Burchett estimates the new location will be up and ready to go this summer. He’s eager for Quad City residents to be able to spend their summer nights enjoying each other’s company, the new venue, and Mississippi River Distilling Company’s beverages. The distillery isn’t abandoning its Cody Road location in LeClaire — that one will continue to run.

Burchett hopes to see the same small-town charm from the first site replicated in downtown Davenport.

“We’ve never been a place with a bunch of TV screens showing the game and that kind of thing,” he said. “We’re more about a place to come hang out talk to friends – that sort of thing. We think that vibe will carry into [the new location.”