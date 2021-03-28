Distillery plans Celebration Center expansion

Mississippi Distilling Company in LeClaire has started construction on its new Celebration Center expansion.

The distillery has purchased the existing building adjacent to its patio at 229 N. Cody Road. Work is under way to build out the space as a 9,000-square-foot event space for weddings, parties and corporate events.

“We had rolled out this idea in 2019,” owner Garrett Burchett said in a news release. “But once we finally got everything ready to go, COVID showed up and put the plans on the shelf. We’re thrilled that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and we plan to be ready for it.”

“The space is so amazing for what we’re trying to do.” said owner Ryan Burchett. “It has a rooftop patio overlooking the river. The original brick walls from the 1840’s building are exposed inside that give this space character and authentic history. We can’t wait for people to see it.’

The distillery pivoted away from expansion plans in early 2020 as the LeClaire retail business was shuttered because of COVID-19 restrictions. The plans were revived as vaccines started becoming more available.

“We think there will be great demand for a space like this,” said Ryan Burchett. “We know there’s a big back log of weddings and other events that people put on pause in 2020. We think the timing couldn’t be better for this project.”

The brothers are calling the addition the Celebration Center to reflect the flexible use of the space. “This is a place for all kinds of celebrations. We envision an area where we might host our First Friday event one day, have a wedding the next day, serve a brunch on Sunday.” said Garrett Burchett. “It also isn’t lost on us that the fact that this project is even possible is something to celebrate.”

The business spent much of 2020 innovating new ways to keep the business relevant and busy during lockdown. The distillery converted some of its equipment to make hand sanitizer during the height of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are so proud of our team for weathering the storm and coming out on the other side poised to make an investment like this,” added Ryan Burchett. “We’re into our eleventh year here in LeClaire and we feel in a way that it’s almost a rebirth with all the adjustments we’ve made in the past year.”

The building will feature multiple floors of open space with large windows looking at the Mississippi River along with the rooftop patio. The basement will have a unique meeting space in the basement of the 1840s building housed inside the larger space.

“We’re named after the Mississippi River for a reason,” said Ryan. Burchett “It’s a national landmark and we have amazing views here at the distillery. We think the combination of the river, LeClaire’s history and the uniqueness of what we offer here as an authentic craft distillery will offer something unmatched from a hospitality standpoint.”

The main event space will have room for banquet seating for about 160 people, private meeting areas, multiple bars and a catering kitchen. Plans are to open before the end of summer.