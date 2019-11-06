Distress Bandanas visits Moline High School to talk driver safety

Kids at Moline High School got a lesson on road safety Friday featuring a piece of cloth.

Distress Bandannas is an organization behind a driving safety initiative for teenagers.

Students learned about the move over law and received a signature bandana.

The bandana is designed to alert other cars in case of an emergency.

The organization works with teenage drivers because 16 year olds are 20 times more likely to get in an accident.

Students say these resources help.

“Once you get used to driving you think your just good at it so definitely having these reminders and having this information come back to you which is definitely a good thing to keep you focused and know that there is accidents and there is possible collisions that could happen on the road,” Moline High School student Lena Slininger said.

The bandana can be used on motorcyles as well.

It can double as a tourniquet to stop bleeding in the case of an injury.