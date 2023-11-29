The Rock Island/Milan School District is addressing heating problems at Rock Island High School.

The district’s interim superintendent told the school board Tuesday he toured the building and found that most of the areas of the school are colder than they should be.

Some of the school’s heating issues were resolved Wednesday, and now half of the building has normal heat. Meanwhile, three contractors are working on boiler parts and HVAC software.

It is not how long it will take to have the heat working normally throughout the building.





