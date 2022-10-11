The Davenport Community School District continues its community-based facilities planning process by reaching out to all district residents to gather input regarding the district’s facility needs with a community-wide survey.

The survey, according to a news release, is a critical step in the district’s development of a long-range facility plan that will guide the grade configuration, number of school buildings, and facility investments in the near future and beyond.

The survey outlines potential long-term plans for the district’s buildings and asks citizens for feedback on two potential grade configurations.

To assist with data gathering efforts, the district is working with School Perceptions LLC, an independent firm with expertise in conducting school district surveys. All survey data is returned to School Perceptions to ensure anonymity, the release says.

Households will receive a paper survey in the mail. Residents can either complete the paper survey and mail it back to School Perceptions in the envelope provided, or log on to the website listed on the survey and take the survey online.

The survey data is regulated by a survey access code that is provided on the mailed survey. If a household would like additional surveys for other adults in the household they can call the District office.

“Our schools play one of the most important roles in our community,” explains Superintendent of Schools TJ Schneckloth. “As we make decisions that will guide the direction of our District for years to come, we want to ensure that everyone has a voice in the planning process. This survey allows us to do that. Please take the survey and share your voice.”

Survey results will be presented at the Nov. 7 school board meeting and will be available on the district website. To watch a tutorial on where to find the Long-Range Facilities Master Planning information, click here.

For more information, contact the Davenport Community Schools Achievement Service Center at 563-445-5000.