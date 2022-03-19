In an ongoing effort to maintain the mental and physical health of educators in Galesburg Community Unit School District 205, the district will provide an educator wellness event, “Choose to Thrive in #205” on Saturday, March 26.

Educators are invited to learn strategies to help strengthen their own personal wellness. Additionally, educators will learn skills around social and emotional learning they can use in their classrooms. Teachers can select from various sessions, such as “Finding Your Joy,” “The Cost of Caring,” “Yoga for Stress Relief’ and “Is It Just Me, or Does it Seem Like Everyone has ADHD These Days?”

Nationally known keynote speaker, business owner, and author Heather T. Forbes will bring her insight and understanding of how trauma impacts children to educators in her session titled, “The Language of Trauma.”

Participants will begin their day with Moline-based entertainment provided by “Guys in Ties.” A catered lunch and treats will be personally provided by a Silas Willard Elementary School student, cupcake enthusiast and budding entrepreneur of Sugar Daddy’s Bakery in Galesburg.

Music, concessions, and a vendors’ gallery of Galesburg area businesses will be provided for those in attendance. Educators who attend and follow-up with our leadership team will be compensated for participation.

This event is sponsored by CUSD #205 and its Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) program. The Student Success & Support leadership team (Mindi Ritchie, Mindy Matthews, Sarah Wills and Tina Imes) at Galesburg High School will host the event. “District #205 values their educators,” said District Director Mindi Ritchie.

“The past two years have been challenging for many reasons,” she said. “Our aim is for our educators to come away from this event feeling cared for, just as they care for our #205 students. This will be an exciting and fulfilling day for us all.”