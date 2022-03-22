The Rock Island-Milan School District will host a groundbreaking at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at 2101 6th Ave, Rock Island, to kick off the construction project of the new Central Administration Facility.

The revenue from the Rock Island County 1% sales tax will give the district much-needed funds to complete construction projects and plan building upgrades for the future, a news release says.

The $7.6 million project will include 15,000 square feet for administration offices, 15,000 square feet for warehouse space, and 5,000 square feet for a production kitchen. The new facility will be on the corner of 20th Street and 7th Avenue, adjacent to the building that was formerly Central Jr. High/Lincoln School/ Intermediate Academy. Partners in the project are Legat Architects and Bush Construction, the release says.

For more information, visit the district’s Capital Projects page.