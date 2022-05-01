Families with children who attend private schools and/or are home-schooled and live within the Rock Island-Milan School District boundary area are eligible for services, a news release says.

At 1 p.m. Friday, May 13, a meeting conducted by Rock Island-Milan School District 41 will take place via Google Meet.

The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss plans to provide special-education services to students with disabilities who attend private schools and home schools within the district for the 2022-2023 school year. The district encourages parents of home-schooled students identified with disabilities to attend, the release says.

To participate, visit meet.google.com/gek-kexe-ohr

PIN: ‪825 538 692#.

For more information, contact Jenny Fuhr, special education coordinator at 309-793-5900, extension 10287 or email jennifer.fuhr@rimsd41.org.