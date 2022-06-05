The Rock Island-Milan School District is offering breakfast and lunch at no cost to children under the age of 18 in June and July, regardless of income level or school district boundary area.

Meals will be offered at Rock Island High School, 1400 25th Avenue, from June 2-29. Breakfast is from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch is from 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Meals must be consumed on site.



Meals will be available at the locations below starting Monday, June 13 through Friday, July 14. Breakfast is from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch is from 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Meals must be consumed on site. For more information, call the RIMSD 41 Nutrition Services Department, 309-793-5900, extension 10220.