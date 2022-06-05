The Rock Island-Milan School District is offering breakfast and lunch at no cost to children under the age of 18 in June and July, regardless of income level or school district boundary area.
Meals will be offered at Rock Island High School, 1400 25th Avenue, from June 2-29. Breakfast is from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch is from 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Meals must be consumed on site.
Meals will be available at the locations below starting Monday, June 13 through Friday, July 14. Breakfast is from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch is from 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Meals must be consumed on site. For more information, call the RIMSD 41 Nutrition Services Department, 309-793-5900, extension 10220.
- Denkmann Elementary, 4101 22nd Avenue, Rock Island
- Earl Hanson Elementary, 4000 9th Street, Rock Island
- Eugene Field Elementary, 2900 31st Avenue, Rock Island
- Frances Willard Elementary, 2503 9th Street, Rock Island
- Longfellow Liberal Arts, 4198 7th Avenue, Rock Island
- Ridgewood Elementary, 9607 14th Street West, Rock Island
- Rock Island Academy, 930 14th Street, Rock Island
- Rock Island Center for Math and Science, 2101 16th Avenue, Rock Island
- Thomas Jefferson Elementary, 1307 West 4th Street, Milan.