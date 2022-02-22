North Scott School District administrators first discovered a group of students with a vape pen on Thursday, Feb. 17.

North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting says, after it was sent in for testing, results reveal it contained THC and Fentanyl.

THC, also known as tetrahydrocannabinol, is the best-known active ingredient in marijuana. Fentanyl is a powerful opioid.

Now, the school plans to implement measures to prevent vaping in schools. He says the school plans to add a “halo system” designed to detect vaping.

Stutting said that these efforts to better monitor vaping in North Scott Community School District have been considered prior to this most recent incident.

“We’re bringing in a ‘halo’ system which detects vaping, smoking, fighting, an emergency within a restroom, for a junior high and a high school. We already were taking extra precautions to try and counter the vaping epidemic in not only North Scott School District, the state of Iowa, but this country,” said Stutting.

He plans to have those measures installed by the end of the calendar year in schools. In the meantime, faculty and staff will keep a close eye on students. Also, he encourages parents to have conversations with their children about the issue.