Disturbing video: fight at Davenport West leaves one injured

WARNING: Some people may find this video disturbing

Local 4 News received this video from someone who claims to be a parent of a student at Davenport West High School. The video shows a kid being punched repeatedly and having a chair thrown at him.

Davenport Police confirmed to Local 4 News a call came in about an assault at the school at 10:59 this morning. No more details are available at this time from authorities.

The same parent who sent us the video tells us the victim needed to be hospitalized.

Local 4 News will follow this story and provide more details as they become available.