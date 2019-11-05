1  of  2
Breaking News
Police identify man, woman found dead in home Davenport vehicle crash involving semi sends two individuals to local hospitals

Disturbing video: fight at Davenport West leaves one injured

Local News

by: Jarek Andrzejewski

Posted: / Updated:

WARNING: Some people may find this video disturbing

Local 4 News received this video from someone who claims to be a parent of a student at Davenport West High School. The video shows a kid being punched repeatedly and having a chair thrown at him.

Davenport Police confirmed to Local 4 News a call came in about an assault at the school at 10:59 this morning. No more details are available at this time from authorities.

The same parent who sent us the video tells us the victim needed to be hospitalized.

Local 4 News will follow this story and provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story