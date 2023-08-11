Soon, you won’t be able to fill your car up at an iconic gas station in central Davenport.

According to a post on its Facebook site, Dittmer’s Service Inc., 1356 West Locust St., has received its last load of fuel before the pumps and tanks are removed for good.

(photo by Mike Colón)

It was one of the few remaining full-service stations in the Quad-Cities.

“The cost of replacing the current setup is beyond a reasonable investment,” the post says.

Dittmer’s, which has operated since 1963, will continue to provide auto repair, towing, propane refills and pick-up/drop-off services.