Division Street closed by gas leak Local News Posted: Aug 21, 2020 / 12:33 PM CDT / Updated: Aug 21, 2020 / 12:33 PM CDT Division Street in Davenport was closed between Central Park and Garfield on Friday after MidAmerican Energy hit a gas line. ⚠️#TrafficAlert : MidAmerican Energy hit a gas line on Division St. Division St has been closed between Central Park and Garfield St. We will provide updates as they become known. pic.twitter.com/dOFJIrFBnV— Davenport IA Police (@DavenportPolice) August 21, 2020