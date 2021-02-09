divvyDOSE adding up to 300 jobs as it expands to Davenport

A pharmacy startup headquartered in Moline announced Tuesday it is adding 200-300 jobs in the area and moving its front-end operations to Davenport.

divvyDOSE, which was acquired by UnitedHealth Group last fall, will occupy two floors of Mississippi Plaza downtown.

“divvyDOSE is proud of what we have accomplished in the Quad Cities,” COO Luke Lonergan said. “We look forward to what our expanding footprint in both Moline and Davenport will mean for the consumers we are proud to serve.”

Back-end operations, mainly the dispensing and packaging of medication, will remain at its facility off John Deere Road in Moline.

“We are excited to welcome divvyDOSE to downtown Davenport,” Director of Community & Economic Development for the City of Davenport Bruce Berger said. “Their expansion in the Quad Cities, and Davenport in particular, continues to reflect that we are an ideal place for companies to grow their business. We look forward to this project adding to our robust and vibrant downtown.”

divvyDOSE recently hosted a virtual job fair to recruit people for its open positions.

“It has been great fun for me to see this company scale and expand so quickly,” said Julie Forsythe, Senior Vice President of Business & Economic Growth at the Chamber. “The Chamber, along with our municipal partners, has been an advocate for divvyDOSE and provided support along the way at various junctures. I’m thrilled with their success and the variety of great jobs available to our community with this expansion. Since COVID-19, we know that a number of folks have become unemployed, and this could be a great opportunity for them to get back to work.”

Job duties will include data entry, insurance billing, communicating with doctors’ offices and talking directly with customers and answering any questions they may have.