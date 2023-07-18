The City of Dixon is ready to start major road resurfacing work throughout town.

Dixon’s $3.3 million 2023 street resurfacing project is on top of the $11.1 million in resurfacing work done over the last five years. “This investment will greatly improve our infrastructure, ensuring safer and smoother roads for our residents,” said Public Works Director Matt Heckman.

This year’s project is funded by Motor Fuel Tax revenue, local infrastructure money and federal STU (Surface Transit Urban) funding. The city received $210,000 in Safe Routes to School grant funding that is earmarked to help improve school zone safety and streets near Reagan Middle School.

Streets chosen for resurfacing work in 2023 were based on Dixon’s Street Analysis Program and input from the Street Department. “We continue to make great strides in improving overall street condition citywide,” said Heckman.

“We are excited to launch this summer’s street resurfacing program as we continue to invest in improving the overall infrastructure within our community,” said City Manager Danny Langloss. “Assistant City Manager Matt Heckman, Assistant Public Works Director Matt Huyett and the entire city team have done a phenomenal job putting together this year’s plan as we continue to follow the City Council’s vision of improving infrastructure.”

“This year’s street resurfacing plan again shows our commitment to city-wide street improvements,” said Mayor Glen Hughes. “This program is another large step in improving

Dixon’s infrastructure and creating a better transportation experience for residents and visitors alike.”

Streets scheduled for resurfacing this year include:

NE

Ogletree Terrace (including removing the median)

Ogletree Place – University to Ogletree Terrace

Steinmann – Sinnissippi to Institute

N. Brinton – Fellows to Everett (including the intersection of N. Brinton and Everett)

NW

Long Street – Fourth Ave. to the end of City ROW

Alleys – between First and Second Avenues., Second and Third Avenues and Third and Fourth Avenues

SE

Division Street- Galena Avenue to Fargo Avenue

Fargo Avenue – Division to Chicago Avenue

Poplar – Walnut to Crawford

SW

West Eighth – Nachusa to Van Buren

West Ninth – Jackson to Van Buren

Jackson Avenue – W. Seventh to the dead end

College Avenue – W. Seventh to the dead end

Jason Avenue

South Lincoln – West River Street north to the dead end

River Street – S. Hennepin to Galena Avenue