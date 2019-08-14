Dixon first responders leave Narcan behind for drug overdose victims

DIXON, Ill — With the ongoing opioid epidemic, first responders are looking for new methods to deal with people who are suffering from an overdose. Dixon paramedics will now leave behind NarCan for victims who suffered an overdose and refused further treatment after first responders came out to the call.

“We are carrying NarCan rescue kits on the ambulances,” Ryan Buskohl, Dixon’s fire chief said. “So anytime we respond to an overdose and a patient is awake after receiving Narcan and refuses any further treatment or transport — we offer to leave the NarCan rescue kits with them.”

Buskohl says the idea is to help those who at this time cannot help themselves.

“So our goal with leaving the NarCan rescue kit is to not promote them to use because there is a way for them to not permanently harming themselves but we’re trying to give them an opportunity maybe to buy them some time to make some right decisions in search for help and hopefully make it down that road of recovery,” Buskohl said.

The city’s top cop actually spoke with the fire chief about ways to help tackle this problem. This program is very similar to the one that is ran by the Peoria ,Illinois, Fire Department.