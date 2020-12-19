Dixon, Ill., man faces charges involving neglect of victim in long-term facility

An Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) investigation has led to the arrest of a Dixon, Ill., employee of the Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS),

On Aug. 24, 2020, the DII was notified by the Office of the Inspector General of an allegation of abuse of a resident at the Jack Mabley Development Center in Dixon, a news release says. Now Demitri Davis faces felony charges of aggravated battery, abuse or criminal neglect of a long-term facility resident and official misconduct.

On Thursday, after a thorough investigation, the Lee County State’s Attorney’s office approved the charges. Davis was taken into custody without incident, and was being held at the Lee County Jail.

“The Illinois State Police, Division of Internal Investigation investigates criminal wrongdoing committed by state employees at any of the various state facilities within Illinois. The vulnerable residents at these facilities deserve to have a good quality of life, free of abuse allegations,” said Col. Jamal Simington.

“Dedicated agents in this matter were able to investigate and identify alleged criminal misconduct and bring Davis to justice,” he said.