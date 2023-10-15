Oswald P. Flynn, a four-legged resident of Dixon, Illinois, has received national recognition as one of the “Happiest Hounds” in America, a news release says.

Oswald P. Flynn (TrustedHousesitters)

The competition, launched by TrustedHousesitters, invited owners and pet sitters to submit their most adorable, happiest pooch pics. Oswald placed second runner-up among an influx of participants vying for the title by a panel of judges for his infectious enthusiasm.

Judging by Oswald’s goofy grin, he’s a big fan of playgrounds. “Walks, parks, and apparently seesaws, make him the happiest hound,” his owner said.

Although he didn’t fetch home the top prize this time, Oswald’s contagious attitude and love of life won him a close third place and a special place in the judges’ hearts.

