Dixon man arrested for multiple domestic battery and weapons charges

The Dixon Police Department arrested Shanon K. Allison, 40, of Dixon, on multiple domestic battery and weapons charges on Tuesday, June 16.

Allison was being investigated by the Dixon Police for allegations of domestic battery. During the investigation, police discovered that Allison may have a firearm at his home, which turned out to be illegal.

Police arrested Allison in the 400 block of West 2nd Street in Dixon without incident. He is charged with the following:

Armed habitual criminal

Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon

Unlawful possession of firearm ammunition

Two counts of domestic battery (subsequent offense)

Two counts of domestic battery

Allison was processed and taken to the Lee County Law Enforcement Building.