On September 1, the Dixon Police Department began an investigation after receiving information that Michael B. Langley, age 50, was in possession of Child Pornography. On September 2, the Dixon Police Department executed a search warrant in reference to the investigation.

Michael B. Langley (photo: Dixon Police Department)

As a result of the investigation, Langley was arrested and charged with five counts of Possession of Child Pornography, a Class 2 Felony. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. Langley was processed and taken to Lee County Jail.

The Dixon Police Department was assisted by the Illinois State Police Zone 2 Investigations (Sterling Office) and the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office. If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Dixon Police Department at (815) 288-4411.