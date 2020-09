The Rock Island County Health Department announced one more COVID-19 related death on September 4. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 68; more than double the 32 deaths they had on August 4.

20 COVID-19 related deaths came during the second half of August (8/17 - 8/31). Those deaths account for 29% of the county's coronavirus fatalities. It happened over a short period of time, with those days taking up just 10% of the total time since Rock Island County's first COVID-19 related death (April 7).