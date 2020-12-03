Dixon man arrested for sexual assault of child, 20 counts of child pornography

A Dixon, Ill., man is facing more than 20 counts related to sexual assault and child pornography following an ongoing investigation in Lee County.

According to the Dixon Police Department, an initial criminal investigation was conducted in November. They say, throughout the course of the investigation, they were able to identify 56-year-old Tod A. Musgrove as the suspect.

Musgrove was arrested in the 400 block of E. 1st St. in Dixon on Wednesday, Dec. 2. He was charged for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony, and 20 counts of child pornography, each Class 2 felonies.

Investigators were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Musgrove with a bond amount of $250,000, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Musgrove was then processed and taken to Lee County Jail after not being able to post the required bond.

Dixon Chief of Police Steven Howell Jr. would like to remind citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or to Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not need to leave their names and are eligible for rewards of up to $1,000 with information leading to an arrest.