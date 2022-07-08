On July 6, 2022 at 4:40 p.m., Whiteside County Deputies were requested to attempt to locate a subject wanted on a warrant out of Lee County.

Deputies checked several possible locations of this subject. A check of a family member’s residence in rural Sterling was conducted and the male subject Brett E. Benters, 38, of Dixon, was located and arrested on an outstanding Lee County for Violation of Court Order, according to a Friday released from Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker.

Brett E. Benters

Deputies while conducting an investigation of this July 6 incident, the following information was obtained. Benters allegedly unlawfully forced entry in the residence. Once inside the home, a fight occurred with a family member.

During this altercation, a handgun was discharged both inside the residence and outside. Benters, as well as a family member were involved in the incident, and later treated at local hospital with minor injuries. No one was struck when the firearm was discharged.

Benters was charged with Home Invasion, Aggravated Domestic Battery (Strangle), Unlawful Possession of Weapon by a Felon, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.